City leaders plan to tackle East Augusta flooding issue with $6 million dollar project

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – During Tuesday’s commission meeting, city leaders approved a 60 million dollar project that will tackle flooding in East Augusta.

“It floods you can’t get through here with a car or a truck,” said John Williamson.

Williamson says he’s lived in this area all his life and knows firsthand the issues of flooding in East Augusta.

“They say we in a zone 5 area, which is prone to flooding.” he said.

He says he’s spent thousands of dollars in home renovations so that it could withhold flooding.



“I remodeled this whole house so when it floods, I had to build my yard up because it’s like a swimming pool,” said Williamson.

People living in the area, say this has been going on for almost 5 decades now.



“It’s that sewage line on the side of the street, they have been out here several times, tried to dig it up, but some reason they can’t get it together,” said Leroy Gathers.

District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson, took NewsChannel 6 on a tour through some of the most flood-prone neighborhoods.



“Can you identify a drain right here,” said Commissioner Johnson.



He says clogged and small drains installed throughout the neighborhood are just some of the factors causing severe flooding.

“Historic flooding happens here because of how the neighborhood sits geographically the altitude of the neighborhood is literally the lowest point in the city,” he said.

But the severe flooding could soon be coming to an end. Commissioners approved a 6 million dollar project that will focus on improving the drainage in several subdivisions in East Augusta.



‘That project will alleviate that, this project will address this, decades-long issue that you saw today and the residents see every day,” said Commissioner Johnson.

It’ll be broken down into several different phases. The money used to fund it is coming from sales tax funds, but city leaders have already spent millions of dollars trying to correct this problem.



“So when you have an issue that’s as deep rooted as you have here in East Augusta with the flooding, it’s going to cost, it’s going to be a large price tag linked to remediation,” said Commissioner Johnson.



There’s no timeline for the project yet, but city leaders expect to start working on it at the beginning of 2022.