NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF)- On March 7th, the North Augusta City Council will meet to discuss zoning plans for the BlueGrass Place Project. It would turn 52 acres of woods off of East Martintown Road and East Buena Vista Avenue into commercial, residential and recreational space.

Many are unhappy about the project and most of it has to do with traffic and environmental concerns that come with clearing that amount of land.

The developer plans to develop the space for several uses.

8 acres will consist of commercial space for offices and retail stores. The rest would be more than 500 living spaces including apartments, senior living and single family homes.

While a park is also part of the plan, many people in North Augusta are concerned about the development of more of the city’s green space.

John Eargle has lived in North Augusta all of his life and he said that anytime a large swath of land is clear cut, the wild life moves into neighborhoods. Many have reported seeing coyotes which pose a danger to pets and small children.

“I’ve seen three or four deer running around here about once a week that you didn’t see before. That’s coming down from the river project,” said Eargle. “And now, the more woods you clear cut, the more habitat that you’re doing away with. I mean, that’s where those animals live so their gonna obviously be wandering the neighborhoods.”

Many blame the city for all of of the growth saying they should just use empty lots and old abandoned buildings for new homes and businesses.

City Councilman Eric Presnell said where the developers choose to build is out of their hands.

“And that is the misconception. Everybody thinks that we control what goes where. No. The only thing we control is the zoning. You can’t stop progress unfortunately. We don’t own the land. And if somebody wants to sell it for development, there’s nothing we can do,” Presnell explained.

The City Council’s final vote on the zoning for the BlueGrass Place Project is March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building.