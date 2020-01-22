Citizen input to help form new long-range S.C. arts plan

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

The South Carolina Arts Commission is fanning out across the state this fall and winter, gathering public input to help it form the next long-range plan for arts and culture in South Carolina.

Every 10 years, dating back to 1980, the South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC) conducts the Canvass of the People in public and private forums and through an anonymous online survey to gather South Carolinians’ impressions of the successes and challenges for the arts and culture scene in the state. They are also asked to look ahead and weigh in on what the next steps should be. Results culled from the Canvass of the People help the SCAC form its Long Range Plan for the Arts in South Carolina.

“Public input is the cornerstone of this process. As we ask, ‘Where do we go from here?’ we need for our reach to be as far and wide as possible. There are several Canvass forums scheduled and more being planned, each chosen strategically for geographic diversity and, we hope, diversity of opinion and experience. The goal is to generate discussion about the arts to understand what South Carolinians envision for their communities,” SCAC Executive Director David Platts said.

At present, seven public forums are on the calendar at locations throughout South Carolina. One occurred in mid-October, but the rest take place from November through February and more are in the planning stages. Two private forums have occurred, and more of those are expected as well, taking place during meetings of affinity groups in the state who work in or support the arts.

The public forum on the calendar at this moment will take place in McCormick on Monday, Jan. 27, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at McCormick Middle School Media Center, 6979 Hwy. 28 South.

Updated listings and the link to take the anonymous survey can be found at SouthCarolinaArts.com. The SCAC is planning for the Canvass of the People to finish in March so work on the Long Range Plan for the Arts in South Carolina may begin. An estimated release of the plan is fall 2020.

About the South Carolina Arts Commission

With a commitment to excellence across the spectrum of our state’s cultures and forms of expression, the South Carolina Arts Commission pursues its public charge to develop a thriving arts environment, which is essential to quality of life, education, and economic vitality for all South Carolinians.

Created by the South Carolina General Assembly in 1967, the Arts Commission works to increase public participation in the arts by providing grants, direct programs, staff assistance and partnerships in three key areas: arts education, community arts development and artist development.

Headquartered in Columbia, the Arts Commission is funded by the state of South Carolina, by the federal government through the National Endowment for the Arts and other sources. For more information, visit SouthCarolinaArts.com or call 803-734-8696.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.