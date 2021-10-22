Cinematographer killed on New Mexico film set had ties to South Carolina

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 28: Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The cinematographer killed in an accident on a New Mexico film set attended classes at USC Upstate, according to her former professor.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the Western film “Rust,” along with the film’s director Joel Souza, were shot with a prop gun by actor Alec Baldwin.

ETV Upstate Operations Manager William Richardson said Hutchins, originally from Ukraine, was a student in his Advanced Video Production class at USC Upstate.

Hutchins was also an ETV Endowment of South Carolina intern at ETV Upstate, according to Richardson.

“She had great aspirations of one day working at the highest level of the movie industry,” said Richardson. “She attained that goal and was recently named one of the rising stars in the industry by American Cinematography magazine.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting and said that no charges have been filed at this time.