Christmas Tree recycling program begins

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – The Army Corps of Engineers want your Christmas tree when you’re done with it. December 21st – January 17th they’ll recycle your tree to be used as fish habitats in Lake Thurmond. All ornaments and garland must be removed and artificial trees will not be accepted. Drop off locations include the Amity Day Use Area and the Keg Creek Boat Ramp. Riverside Middle School will not be a drop off location this year.

Other GA and SC drop off locations:

GEORGIA

O Amity Day Use Area (GA) (Boat Ramp Area)

O Chamberlain Ferry Ramp (GA) (Boat Ramp Area)

O Keg Creek Boat Ramp (GA) (Boat Ramp Area)

O Leathersville Boat Ramp (GA) (Boat Ramp Area

O Morrahs Boat Ramp (GA) (Boat Ramp Area)

O Murry Creek Ramp (GA) (Boat Ramp Area)

SOUTH CAROLINA

O Calhoun Falls Ramp (SC) (Boat Ramp Area)

O Dorn Boat Ramp (SC) (Boat Ramp Area)

O LeRoys Ferry Boat Ramp (SC) (Boat Ramp Area)

O Parksville Day Use Area (SC) (Boat Ramp Area)