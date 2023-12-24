Christmas Eve/ Sunday Morning Update: Other than a little patchy fog around Augusta (nothing Rudolph can’t handle!), we’re off to a great start this morning with some bright sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s. It will be another warm, dry day with temperatures rising to right at 70 degrees. Quite the big difference from last Christmas Eve when our high temperature was below freezing! Brrr!

Clouds will increase this afternoon as the next weather maker approaches from the west. Santa should have no problems delivering presents to all the good boys and girls tonight, but when we wake tomorrow morning Santa won’t be the only thing coming to town. Widespread rain starts Christmas morning and continues for much of the day. Mild temperatures persist along with showers light to moderate in nature, with nothing severe expected. Rain totals will range from .5-1.25 inches between Monday-Tuesday, before drier, cooler air moves in next week.

Merry Christmas to all!!