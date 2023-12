Saturday Morning Update: Cloud cover and cool temps this morning will give way to a nice afternoon. We will get to enjoy sunshine and temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday. With the passing of a reinforcing cold front, we will see much drier air move in and clear skies over night. This allows temperatures to really drop and make for a frigid night and Sunday morning. Expect overnight lows below freezing in the upper 20s, so bundle up as we wrap up December and 2023!