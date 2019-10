AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Children’s Hospital of Georgia put on a Trick or Treat extravaganza for patients this Halloween.

Patients dressed in costume as staff lined the halls, giving out candy, and other treats.

“It’s so much fun, kids love it. They love dressing up, they love Trick or Treating and they hate to miss out just because they’re in the hospital. So, we want to be able to give them those opportunities even though they are here,” says Event Coordinator Mandy Lee.