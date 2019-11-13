Chiefs travel to Wagner-Sally Friday for second round after 56-35 triumph

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

The McCormick Chiefs have advanced to the second round of the playoffs by outscoring Williston-Elko, 56-35, last Friday in Big Red Stadium. The victory earns them a trip to Wagner-Sally for a 7:30 p.m. kick-off tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 15.

“Our starting offensive line deserves tons of recognition,” said Coach Paul Pratt. “These guys, freshman center Jaiden Stevens, the guards, sophomore Kurtis Drennon and senior Justin Harrison, and tackles; junior Jeremiah Martin and sophomore Justin Hodges, were outstanding.

“A’Chean Durant carried 20 times for 153 yards and caught a ball for a 69 yard TD. His seven touchdowns broke his brother’s record. Suderian Harrison completed 10 of 15 passes for 153 yards and rushed 12 times for another 95 yards,” Pratt said.

The Chiefs first score was via a safety by the defense. Jay’Nious Johnson led the defense with nine tackles, and Amais Parker racked up eight tackles. Syler Hardy made a fourth quarter interception to secure the victory.

Pratt brought up some middle school players to get high school playing experience and praised Williston-Elko for not giving up. “They showed up tonight and played hard,” Pratt said.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.