A real fall-like cold front is moving through the CSRA tonight. This will bring us cooler, drier air with much lower humidity readings over the next few days. Highs in the middle 80s…Lows in the lower 60s with some widespread upper 50s by Wednesday morning!! A nice little taste of fall!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 63

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 85

Tuesday night: Clear and cool. Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 86