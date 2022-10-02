We have some fabulous fall weather coming our way this week! We have an upper level Low to our north, this will continue to give us clouds tonight and Monday. Once the Low moves to our East, High Pressure will move in and we’ll see wonderful sunshine with warmer temperatures as we move through the week. Another cold front moves in by next weekend, with another shot of cooler air.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 54

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 74

Monday night: Partly cloudy, clearing late. Low: 48

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 76