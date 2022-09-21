Hang on! Just one more hot day before fall temperatures start to settle in for a while. A cold front will move through the CSRA by Thursday night, this will put an end to summer (as fall arrives 9:04Pm Thursday) and summer temperatures! Look for much cooler temps Friday and Saturday and another shot of cooler air by early next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 67

Thursday: Mostly sunny, HOT! High: 97

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 59