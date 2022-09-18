We’ve enjoyed a nice preview of Fall the last several days, that comes to an ending starting tomorrow as 90 degree temperatures return with upper 90s perhaps by Thursday! The good news is at least we won’t have oppressive humidity. Still though, it will be hot afternoons. A cold front will move through late Thursday and we’ll see cooler conditions by next weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and pleasant. Low: 62

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 90

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 64

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, Hot. High: 93