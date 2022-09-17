It’s the last weekend of summer! And it’s a beauty! Look for more sunshine for Sunday and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s. However, hold on, because summer heat is not over yet. I’m expecting much hotter temperatures as we move into much of the work week! Highs will reach the middle 90s by Wednesday. We’ll see a cold front move through by the end of the week bringing back more seasonable temperatures.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and pleasant. Low: 60

Sunday: Sunny. High: 88

Sunday night: Clear. Low: 62

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 90