Hurricane Ian is making its way to the South Carolina coast. The path as once again shifted a bit more to the east. This means that we’ll see less effects from Ian. We’ll still have some areas of heavy rain and gusty winds across the CSRA, however not nearly as we first thought.

Here’s your forecast:

Overnight: Cloudy and breezy with showers by daybreak. Low: 59 Rain chance: 40%

Vipir 6 Alert Day Friday and Friday night: Periods of rain and showers, some rain may be heavy at times with the heaviest rain in the eastern CSRA. Rainfall totals of .25″ – .75″ across the northern and central CSRA. 1″ – 1.5″ Eastern and Southern areas. Winds 25-30 with gust up to 40MPH. Rain chance: 80% High: 65 Low: 58

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few showers. High: 74 Rain chance: 30%

Sunday: Partly cloudy, a few showers. High: 74 Rain chance: 30%