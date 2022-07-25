AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – “Charlie Wilson and Friends” are making their way to the James Brown Arena.

Charlie Wilson, also known as “Uncle Charlie,” is bringing his special brand entertainment to Augusta on Saturday, September 17th.

Wilson has received many accolades over the years including being nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, winning 2 NAACP Image Awards, and he was named Billboard magazine’s number adult R&B artist in 2009 and 2020.

Over the years, Wilson has had hit songs like “You are,” “There Goes My Baby,” and “You Dropped a Bomb on Me.”

Tickets are on sale now, so if you’re a fan or R&B this may be something for you to check out.