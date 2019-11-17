Certain Bath Water and Sewer District customers under boil water advisory

BATH, S.C. (WJBF) — Certain Bath Water and Sewer District customers are under a boil water advisory.

The following areas are affected:

3727 thru 3881 Augusta Rd

Minter Street (even numbers only)

131 thru 181 Dixie Clay Rd

Pine View Circle

Spoffard Row

School Street

Those streets, officials say, were affected by a loss of pressure or total loss of water because of a water leak the system had.

Affected customers are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified otherwise. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination exists. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the boil water advisory has been issued. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the water system to handle the situation.

If you have any questions, call (803) 593-3221.

Depending on lab results advisory will end on Tuesday, November 19 after 1 p.m.