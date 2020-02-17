Ceretta Smith runs for GA State Senate seat against Col. Co. Commissioner Trey Allen

There’s a democratic candidate running against Columbia County Commissioner Trey Allen for the District 23 Georgia State Senate Seat.

Ceretta Smith is a former president of a union. She’s also a United States Army veteran and on top of all that she’s an African American female who feels like she can bring a fresh voice to the Georgia State Senate.

“People don’t sometimes care how much you know, until they know how much you care, and I care about people. I care about giving people a voice who may not otherwise have an opportunity to have their voice heard,” says Smith.

She has worked for the federal government for over 25 years.

“I’ve had the opportunity to go to the State Capitol, to even go to the US Capitol to meet with state leaders and even national leaders to advocate for veterans, to advocate for federal government employees, and some instances to even advocate for Georgians,” says Smith.

Her policies focus on human sex trafficking, education, and veteran care. If chosen to represent District 23, she also sees a need for health care reform.

“There’s a health care crisis specifically in rural areas. When you look at district 23,” says Smith, “much of the district is considered rural areas. There’s 11 counties. Some of those counties, they don’t have a doctor.”

NewsChannel 6’s Jenna Kelley asked Smith, “a lot of people that we see in senate or in office in general are white males. Being a female and an African American female, how do you that this could be an advantage?”

She responded, “all forms of government should represent and look like the people that we represent. I really don’t want people to focus on– cause I think I would be the first African American woman to serve in this capacity. It’s certainly an honor and a privilege, but I want people to focus more on what I bring to the table.”

You can vote in the general elections in November of this year.