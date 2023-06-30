AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- With the Fourth of July in just a few days, local medical centers want to make sure your fireworks are the only things popping.

Each 4th of July, thousands of people go to the hospital with burn-related injuries. But, there are some steps you can take to make sure you’re not one of those spending their Independence Day in the hospital.

Every year more than 45-thousand people go to the hospital while celebrating America’s birthday.

“We have to consider safety for this weekend and that’s not necessarily just the fireworks that are associated with the fourth of July, but also grilling and cooking and all the things that could potentially cause thermal injuries from those activities as well,” Dr. Fagan said.

Doctor Shawn Fagan is the Chief Medical Officer at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center. He tells me he’s seen mostly barbeque related burns, but fireworks can do a lot of damage.

“I think we think of the big large mortars as something we need to be safe with, but I would recommend we be safe with all fireworks, especially sparklers.”

Dr. Fagan says if you do suffer and injury, there’s something you can do to lessen the damage until help arrives.

“Lukewarm water and just a light dressing, and then, the good news is is that the largest burn center is here in Augusta, Georgia and we have the personnel to help out so, if somebody suffers– unfortunately– please just give us a call, we’d be happy to help out.”

But, when it’s all said and done, health care leaders are wishing you a happy and safe Independence Day.

“Small or large, we just need to take a moment, remind ourselves of safety, and then with safety I think we can have a wonderful Fourth of July celebration,” Dr. Fagan said.

Physicians say, despite the burn size, they welcome anyone who might experience a burn of any degree.