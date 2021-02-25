CDC urges stricter precautions in gyms

MARTINEZ, GA ( WJBF) — A new report from the CDC suggests gyms may have a harder time preventing the spread of covid-19 than other types of business.

It hasn’t stopped Graham Webb from hitting the gym, but while pumping iron, he is taking precautions including social distancing.

” A lot of times you’re able to maintain that distance from other people which is a big factor in the whole thing,” Webb said.

The CDC recommends gyms improve ventilation and Brandon Holmes, owner of I3 Strength and Performance said his open-air facility provides plenty of ventilation.

brandon holmes / owner, i3 strength and performance

“When the weather is nice the doors are always open, the air flow is always going, and we have big fans turning the air and helping with the ventilation. So, we see that as a definite advantage being this type of facility and the worries that people had about fitness facilities,” Holmes said.

Though Holmes doesn’t require masks in the gym, he does require his members to follow a strict protocol if they test positive for the virus.

“They’ve stayed out of the gym and let us know and then we required them to have a negative test to come back into the facility,” Holmes said.