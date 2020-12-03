CDC shortens its COVID-19 quarantine recommendations

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Since the start of the pandemic the CDC has recommended 14 days as the best way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Now new guidelines will give people an option for a shorter quarantine period — ten days with no symptoms and seven days with a negative test.

Its an option that CDC health advisors hope will encourage more people to quarantine.



“We may get a greater compliance overall with people completing a full quarantine in seven days and when more people complete that, if we get more people on board to complete that overall, that will result in fewer infections,” Dr. John Brooks, CDC Chief Medical Officer said.

The CDC is also advising people planning to travel during the holiday season to get tested twice — one to three days before travel and then again three to five days after travel.

Its a recommendation that could cause local drive thru testing sites to see an increase in patients.



” We’re already at 100 percent capacity at testing this week post-Thanksgiving so we expect to be either at 100 capacity during the entire month of December and the week following or higher,” Brittney Wilkinson, AU Covid coordinator said.

Nurses at Augusta University ‘s drive thru testing site say they may have to extend their testing hours to accommodate the increased need.



” We may have to increase some our staff to make sure we’re meeting the demands of testing or push our hours back,” Wilkinson said.

People may also see longer wait times with the increase in testing.

” As we increase in testing wait times will also increase before they are able to get in especially in our drive thru testing, so we just ask for patience,” Wilkinson said.