(WJBF) – The Center of Disease Control (CDC) has announced on Friday that the order that requires people to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States will be rescinded as of Sunday, June 12th at 12:01AM ET.

This means that air passengers will not need to get tested and show the COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 prior to boarding a flight to the U.S.

According to the press release that was sent out, the COVID-19 pandemic has now shifted to a new phase, due to the widespread uptake of highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, the availability of effective therapeutics, and the accrual of high rates of vaccine- and infection-induced immunity at the population level in the United States.

Officials say that each of these measures has contributed to lower risk of severe disease and death across the country, and as a result, this requirement which was needed at an earlier stage in the pandemic may be withdrawn.

However, officials at the CDC say that they continue to recommend that those travelers boarding a flight to the U.S. get tested for current infection with a viral test as close to the time of departure as possible (no more than 3 days) and not travel if they are sick.