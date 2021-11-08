Casting calls for the new movie ‘The Hill’ held at Lake Olmstead Stadium

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Dozens of high school and college baseball players showed up to Lake Olmstead Stadium Monday ready to knock it out of the park.



” I’m excited to be here. I’m ready for whatever they send our way. We’re just going to knock it out,” college baseball player Hunter Sky Foster said.



The Production crew for the new film ” The Hill’ held a casting call for baseball players.

” We’ve reached out teams, community teams and college teams in the area. Just people who love the sport and want to tell Rickey Hill’s story,” background casting director Angela Boehm said.



Deuce Bailey has been playing baseball for 12 years. He said he was excited for the chance to be in the film.

” My dad was actually in a movie back in the 90’s so I kind of wanted to be like him and be an extra in a movie,” Bailey said.

The movie starring Dennis Quaid is based on the true story of Rickey Hill – a kid who overcomes his physical challenges to play major league baseball.



The film’s director Jeff Celentano said he specifically chose Augusta to fit the setting of the movie.



“There’s little towns that Rickey Hill the original guy had come from. So, I took those pictures of those original towns, and I went around and took pictures here of places that look like that and I sent them to Rickey. He goes how did you get to my town? This is my town! And I said no this is Augusta, Georgia and that’s how we ended up here,” Celentano said.



Monday was just the first of several days of casting.



Production crew says they still have lots of spots to fill.

” We’re going to be playing in the 1970’s and 1960’s. So, we’ll be looking for background to create that world and tell that story as well whether its audience members, church goers, patrons all of it,” Boehm said.



The next casting call will be on Tuesday.

For more information on how to attend a casting call you can contact Angela Boehm at Angelaboehmcasting.com