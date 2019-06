AUGUSTA, Ga – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say they became involved in a vehicle pursuit after a subject in a black SUV almost hit a deputy’s patrol car on Tobacco Rd.

After the subject refused to pull over, deputies were led on a car chase down Tobacco Rd. and Mike Padgett Hwy.

The subject drove the black SUV inside the Bojangles. The driver then fled on foot where he was taken into custody a block away.

There were no reported injuries.