Cancer screenings have decreased during COVID pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — February 4 is World Cancer Day — a day recognized to raise awareness about cancer and while one of the most crucial factors in cancer survival is early detection, research shows preventative cancer screenings have dropped nearly 86 percent nationwide.

Screenings for breast, colon, prostate, and lung cancer dropped dramatically during the pandemic as people have avoided going to the hospital out of fear of contracting the virus.



” Even as we have opened screenings back up over the last few months you still have people that are concerned about coming into hospitals or physicians offices that have continued to delay, postpone or even cancel screenings,” University Hospital colon and rectal surgeon Dr. Barry Jenkins said.

However, doctors said delaying screening can be deadly, especially for those who aren’t able to catch cancer in its early stages.



” Colon cancer in particular which is what I deal with, we can look towards a cure for 90 percent or more of those cases if they’re caught early. That’s only done with screening. Certainly for other cancers early screening can allow for earlier intervention and better outcomes,” Jenkins said.

Doctors at AU health said its also especially important for black men to get prostate cancer screenings. Black men are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and nearly two times more likely to die of the disease.



” We lose a lot of black men to this cancer, but if we can catch it early you can have a normal life expectancy and that’s what we’re trying to promote,” AU Health Chief of Urology, Dr. Martha Terris said.

Doctors said due to the high safety precautions hospitals like University and AU are taking, patients are safe and are encouraged to get the screenings

” Screenings save lives — whether its breast cancer screening, colon cancer screening, lung cancer screening or cervical cancer screening, it saves lives,” Jenkins said.