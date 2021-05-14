Calls for Barry Fleming’s resignation as city attorney in Washington continue

WASHINGTON, GA ( WJBF) — The Washington city council voted 4 to 2 in April to ask Barry Fleming to resign.

Fleming — who is also a state representative from Harlem, is the author of Georgia’s new election law.

Councilman Maceo Mahoney said many residents feel the law will increase voter suppression especially in black communities like Washington — and that’s why they no longer want Fleming to serve as their city attorney.



” My constituents feel that they don’t want to do business or have a person like Barry Fleming who drafted the house bill representing them. They feel that their votes and everything he stands for in the drafting of that bill is to disenfranchise their votes,” Mahoney said.

A local attorney said a lawyer has a duty to act in the best interest of the client and Fleming not resigning is now a matter of legal ethics.



” There’s surely a conflict there if your client asks you to resign, and you refuse to resign because your client wants one thing, and you want something else that’s a conflict inherently,” Craig Jones said.