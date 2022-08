KITE, Ga. (WJBF) – A massive explosion at a Johnson County business Wednesday night is under investigation.

The incident happened at Elite Tire & Service on the corner of Highway 57 and Davis Street in downtown Kite.

Around 9:00 p.m., an employee walked out of the building to run across the street, almost as soon as he did, the explosion happened.

No one was inside and no injuries reported.

What caused the explosion is still under investigation.