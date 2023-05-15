AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Marshall Flowers has been a football star, as well as a baseball player, at Burke County High for the last 4 years. As an All-Region football player and 1st Team in baseball, he has a lot to be proud of but now he is being recognized for his hard work in the classroom where he has a 4.1 GPA. For his efforts Marshall has been named this week’s Scholar Athlete.

Marshall and his family credit his success to how hard he works on and off the field. “We stress that in student athlete, student always comes before athlete,” says Marshall’s father Mark, “and he has done a phenomenal job making sure his grades come before athletics.”

With his great grades and outstanding athletic ability, Marshall has decided to further his baseball career at Augusta University. Congratulations to Marshall Flowers and his entire family!