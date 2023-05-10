BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that a once popular hang-out spot is now closed.

According to their Facebook page, “Keysville Beach” is no longer open to the public. Due to issues with trespassing and illegal activity, the owners of the public would like to let it be known that NO ONE is allowed access to the area. There are signs and boundary lines in place to ensure no one enters the property.

This request was made per the owners of the property.