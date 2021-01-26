Burke County tackling gang activity

BURKE COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — There are an estimated 71,000 gang members in Georgia — Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams said a couple hundred of those are in Burke County.



” We believe that in Burke county we have a couple hundred of those in our area and when you look at 71,0000 gang members they out number police three to one,” Williams said.

That’s why the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI to crack down on gang activity.



” We’re going to make sure that we have a place on the FBI safe streets task force and we’re going make sure we’re utilizing their resources and break that into our force to bear on persons who are engaging in illegal activity,” Williams said.

Recently a search warrant on a house in Atlanta recovered 28 stolen guns. Six of them were stolen in Burke County. Gang investigator Johnny Snyder said stolen weapons play a role in gang activity and older gang members use younger kids to steal guns hoping they will take the fall for a lesser crime.



” Kids are being used now days by gangs to commit these crimes because the adults know that the juvenile system is not going to hammer them as they would hammer an adult that’s doing it,” Snyder said.

Snyder said in addition to tough gang laws and prosecution, there needs to be more education about gangs in the community.



” To combat the gang violence I feel like the community and law enforcement have to come together. We have to send tips and we have to get involved right when we see the signs of it because two or three years later when people are committing burglaries and shootings its too late.”