Burke County Sheriff’s Office looking for donations for holiday toy drive

BURKE COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — After a challenging year for many families, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is trying to put a smile on the faces of children in Burke County.



” Its just to show the community that we’re a part of this community and we appreciate each and every one of you and we want to continue to build those positive partnerships that we have with our community here,” Capt. Randall Norman said.

The Sheriff’s Office needs people to drop off donations of new unwrapped toys or Walmart gift cards to their office, the Burke County Judicial Center or Fish Eye Grill.

“We often times look for things to do to help others to say I gave back to my community. Now is that time. The children of Burke County and the parents of Burke County and just the citizens in general appreciate that very much,” Norman said.

The Sheriff said its also a way to connect with community in a positive way.



” This is just one way that we reach out to our community to let them know that we love them and we care for them and we’re not just here for enforcement purposes, but we’re here to help them improve their quality of life.”