Burke County Sheriff reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

BURKE COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said justice was served as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd — but the work doesn’t stop there.

” We’ve got some repair work to do. We’ve got some healing to do,” Williams said.

He hopes the verdict will spark conversations about law enforcement training and racial injustice.



“I hope that what the verdict on yesterday will do is cause law enforcement executives and agencies to go back into their offices and have conversations about this. Have those very uncomfortable conversations about race, standards, training and law,” Williams said.

Williams said his department will be talking about the case and learning better ways to engage with the community.

He hopes other law enforcement agencies will do the same.

” We need better standards. We need more national standards. We need a baseline for better use of force,” Williams said.

He hopes of the impact of George Floyd will lead to those changes.

” I’m on the side of what’s right, just, fair and equitable and do I see color? Of course I see color just like everybody else does, but I see truth and fairness and truth has no color.”