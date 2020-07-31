Burke County school district wants to hear from all parents before school starts

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF)- School districts all over the CSRA sent out parents surveys in recent months to discover how parents wanted to handle their children’s education in the coming school year.

The Burke County school system sent out their parent survey several weeks ago but have not heard back from many of the parents. So they are rolling up their sleeves and getting to work making calls.

“All of our schools we needed to know, basically, parent preference. Whether or not they were going to send their children back to school or whether they were going to choose virtual learning,” said Sam Adkins, principal at Waynesboro Primary School.

Adkins says that the district heard back from about 80% of parents and that the preference for learning was split 50/50. He also says that it wasn’t enough, they needed to hear from them all. Parents who didn’t fill out the survey can expect a call from the district as early as Monday morning.

“It’s vital.We have to have parent input so that we can properly plan for instruction. And for all, transportation, school nutrition. Every element of the operations for the school is based on what our enrollments going to be,” said Adkins.

One teacher says that reaching out to all parents is crucial.

“Educating kids is part of a team. Parents are part of our team, we’re part of their team and we have to work together,” said Jami Walden, a 1st grade teacher at Waynesboro Primary School.

Walden also said that this year, parents, students and teachers will be in uncharted territory and that everyone needs to be patient with each other.

“I just want people to know that teachers want to come back. We want to be here five days a week. We want our kids in the building. I gave the comparison that if you’re a runner, you train to run your whole life, and then you get to your track meet and you’re told you have to swim. Well you’re gonna figure it out, you’re gonna do the best you can and you’re gonna swim, but it’s gonna take some time,” Walden explained.

A representative for the Board of Education says parents of students in kindergarten through eight grade will be able to reevaluate whether or not they want their children to continue the learning model they are on after the first eight weeks. High school students must commit to a semester.

July 31st at midnight is the deadline for parents in Burke County to sign their children up for virtual learning.