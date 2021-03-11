Burke County School District hold vaccine clinic

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF)- Burke County School district is gearing up to get its employees vaccinated against Covid 19.

All district employees are eligible to get the vaccine at the Burke County Office Park.

The district is one of a few school districts in the CSRA setting up vaccine distribution specifically for employees.

Employees scheduled their time at the drive through clinic and will be observed for 15 to 30 minutes after they get their Moderna shot.

“We have coordinated with the health Department for a drive through vaccination distribution from nine until two at the Burke County Office Park today. At their designated times the teachers will leave their classrooms and coverage for their classrooms will be provided. And they’ll be vaccinated today,” explained Amy Nunnally, the Public Information Officer for the Burke County School District.

Nunnally said making this drive through vaccination clinic available for district employees was a top priority.

“The heath and safety of everyone in our school system remains our top priority. Our administration thought the drive through would be an incentive for our faculty and staff to receive the vaccine. And to ensure that everybody has the opportunity to receive it.”

Burke County also has a second dose clinic scheduled on April 15th for those are vaccinated here today.

Other counties planning vaccine clinics for employees are Aiken County beginning Friday at Midland Valley High School and McDuffie County on March 19 at Thomson High School.