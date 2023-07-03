BURKE COUNTY (WJBF)- Many counties in our viewing area are kicking off their 4th of July festivities, Burke County being one of them.

Even though Independence day isn’t until tomorrow the Mad Anthony’s fireworks show in Waynesboro is getting things started early.

“So I’ve been here part time six years but last year was actually my first time being able to organize the event our expectations are to get bigger and bigger every year” said Ashely Neely , program manager.

For some people, Celebrating the 4th of July is all about the fireworks. But the Burke County Recreational Department employees say they have more to offer.

” so July kicks off parks and recreational month and we started off with a bang literally had our Fourth of July firework show We’ll have inflatable’s we have food trucks from funnel cakes to the grill behind me coffee just lots of fun and we will have hundreds thousands of people out here enjoying the firework show” said Neely.

Neely says with all the fun things , the fireworks show is most anticipated—people come from all over and even stop to pull over in their cars.

“They’ll be at our library they’ll be at our gym area because you can see it from a far they’ll line up park in parking lots like big lots sonic but we’re hoping they come here and just enjoy all the activities we have to offer” said Neely.

Neely also says they’re look forward to another big celebration next year.