Bumgarner pitches 7-inning no-hitter, Arizona sweeps Braves

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner delivers during the sixth inning of the second game of a double header against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter, an achievement that won’t count in the Major League Baseball record book but completed a dominant day of Arizona Diamondbacks pitching for a 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader sweep. After Zac Gallen threw a one-hitter to win the opener 5-0, Bumgarner did even better. Bumgarner casually shook hands with catcher Carson Kelly after the final out. Then the rest of the Diamondbacks joined in with the tall left-hander and the celebration livened up around the mound. Officially, Bumgarner’s gem won’t count in the list of no-hitters. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories