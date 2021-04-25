Bumgarner pitches 7-inning no-hitter, Arizona sweeps Braves

COLUMBIA, S.C. — ZaQuandre White showed why he was named the Most Improved Player on the offensive side of the ball this spring, as he rushed 14 times for 95 yards with a touchdown to lead the Garnet team to a 14-10 win over the Black team in the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game, held Sunday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

A crowd of 13,225 was on hand on a sun-splashed afternoon to get their first glimpse of the Gamecock team lead by new head coach Shane Beamer. The scrimmage was limited to just one half due to a rash of injuries that kept a number of players on the sidelines. The second half was comprised of situational competitions between the offense and defense.