AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Bonner is a three-sport star for the Buccaneers playing baseball, basketball, and football, but he also excels in the classroom. He is in the National Honors Society, earned the 2023 Presidents Award for Academic Excellence, and has competed in the regional spelling bee for four years. For his hard work in the classroom and on the field/court, Bonner has been named this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete.

Bonner’s parents say he is an incredibly hard worker, and they are so proud of the young man he is becoming. “For him to be a leader, and stand up and do the things he’s done, and just take charge of his athletics… he works a little bit and he’s just a great kid who is kind to others,” says Bonner’s mother Allison Reynolds, “we’re just so proud.” Bonner’s father agrees noting that he is also a very responsible kid. “He plays three sports, but he also has three or four yards he takes care of. He has no downtime, so very honored for him and just looking forward to what he does in the future,” says Corbett Reynolds.

Bonner’s coaches admire his dedication as well and Briarwood Academy’s Athletic Director/Head Football Coach talked to us about the way Bonner’s leadership has impacted his team. “You can’t put it into words the leadership he does for our team. On and off the field all the young kids look up to him. He truly is an example of what you’re supposed to turn into, he’s a great leader, and I’m so proud for him and his family.”

Bonner doesn’t know where he wants to attend college yet, but he plans to stay in Georgia and continue playing sports. A big congrats to Bonner and his family!