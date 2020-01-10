Breweries and Distilleries on the list for Columbia County business incentive

There’s a glimmer of hope for the alcohol industry in Columbia County.

The Destination Retail Incentive Policy lists breweries and distilleries as places of businesses eligible for help from the county.

The Destination Retail Incentive is the first document we’ve seen Columbia County recognize breweries or distilleries as a destination retailer, but we do have to remember that the county has a 50/50 rule. If you’re selling alcohol at least 50% of your revenue has to come from food.

Riverwatch Brewery owner, Anne Sloan, says, “not at all. Not all 50%. Mostly we are just chips, and sodas, and nuts, and everything.”

Which is one of the reasons Sloan says Riverwatch Brewery couldn’t open in Columbia County. In fact, food sales make up only 1% of its revenue.

“We don’t have any actual food. We will get caterers in every once in a while or food trucks and they will have BBQ, or tacos, or burgers and stuff like that,” says Sloan, “but that’s not really a consistent thing maybe only on a Saturday.”

The Destination Retail Incentive, a monetary loan or grant in Columbia County includes breweries and distilleries.

Robbie Bennett with Columbia County’s Development Authority says, “breweries draw people in to a city center, an area from well outside of a 50-100 mile radius. So, we see it as an opportunity. We wanted to include it in the policy should any of the county ordinances change in the future.”

Previously, NewsChannel 6 asked Columbia County Commission Chair, Doug Duncan, about the alcohol ordinance.

“Under the right circumstances,” says Duncan, “but I can’t say what those are because you deal with each individual situation as it comes forward. I know there have been discussions about it, but there have been no changes.”

Riverwatch Brewery thrives on community. Sloan believes there’s more to offer for these types of businesses than just alcohol sales.

“That’s a huge draw for other businesses to work with that same group, you know. ‘oh, hey! I’ll go have a beer there. Oh, hey look! There’s a local coffee roaster right there. That’s so cool. Let’s grab a coffee before we go home,’ or something like that. Like that just makes sense. You want to keep your businesses friendly and working together to the betterment of where you live,” says Sloan.

The Destination Retail Incentive Policy was written for the long term, so, although these changes might not happen right now, if breweries and distilleries were to come to the county, the owners at Riverwatch say they’re excited for who they might see.