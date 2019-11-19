Breakstone recalls 9,500 cases of cottage cheese over potential plastic, metal contamination

(WTNH) — Breakstone is recalling several varieties of its cottage cheese over possible red plastics and metal contamination.

The company said the foreign objects may have been put in the dairy products during production.

Roughly 9,500 cases of cottage cheese are impacted.

Products included in the recall are Breakstone’s 16 oz 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, 24 oz 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese and 24 oz 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese.

So far, six consumer complaints have been filed. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” the company said.

Customers who purchased any of the listed items should return it to the store for an exchange or full refund.

Those with questions can call the company at (866) 572-3805 .