BREAKING: Shootout reported at Columbia county Circle K

Columbia County, GA (WJBF) Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for suspects in a shooting that happened Saturday after noon off Washington Road.

Deputies are on the scene of a shooting with at least one victim at the Circle K on Washington Road and Towne Center Drive near the Riverwatch intersection.

A witness who was near the convenience store when the shooting happened tells NewsChannel 6, “We were the drivethru window at McDonalds and we heard 3 gunshots and then 2 gunshots right after. We saw a black 4 door SUV speed out of the parking lot with a white car following it down Washington Road toward Augusta. There was one person laying on the ground after the shooting near the gas pumps.”

There is no word on the condition of the victim and there are multiple law enforcement deputies in the area searching for the suspects. If you have any information on this crime, please call 911 and stay with WJBF NewsChannel 6 as information develops.