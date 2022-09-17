Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

It was reported that an altercation took place prior to the shooting and this incident occurred after the football game outside of the football stadium.

This is an active investigation.

Richmond County School System has released the following statement: