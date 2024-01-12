WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF)- On Saturday, WJBF NewsChannel 6 will host our 11th annual Border Bowl football game, an event dreamed up by our former Vice President and General Manager Bill Stewart.

The CSRA’s best High School football seniors from both Georgia and South Carolina will face off to battle for the paddle.

Team South Carolina is hoping to bring home the win after not putting any points on the board for the last two years.

The competition in this all star game is fierce, but fun. It’s a big deal for both the senior football players and cheerleaders who are chosen by each team’s coach to participate.

Not only is this the last time many of them will play football or cheer at a game, but college coaches attend each year to scout for their teams.

And more importantly it’s all for a good cause. Since the very first Border Bowl, all proceeds from ticket sales go to support a local charity.

“And it all boiled down to kids. So, we wanted to go do something for kids and the Ronald McDonald house of Augusta just turned out to be a perfect match for us. We have a check presentation each year and to date we’ve donated over $125,000 to them,” explained Scott Skadan, Border Bowl Committee Chair.

And the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta isn’t the only organization to benefit. The school where the game is held benefits too.

“They could charge for parking, it’s like five bucks for parking. And that money went to a club. And same thing for concessions. You know at football games, people eat and drink. So that’s an opportunity for them to make some money as well,” Skadan said.

Border Bowl is happening Saturday, January 13th at Burke County High School. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and kick-off is 1 p.m.

Game tickets are $10 until midnight Friday, January 12th. They will be $15 on game day. Parking is $5, cash only.

You can get your tickets by CLICKING HERE or at the gate.

Photojournalist: Dania Alawir.