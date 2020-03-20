Bond denied for Sandra Leigh Dales, accused of murdering Eddie Cruey

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County District Attorney Paine confirmed that Sandra Leigh Dales’ bond was denied this morning during a hearing before Judge Wade Padgett in the case of the murder and disappearance of her husband, Eddie Cruey.

Eddie Cruey, 55

Dales is charged with both murder and concealing a death.

Cruey’s body was found on Feb. 1st in a shallow hole next to the garage at his and Dale’s place of residence along Jeanne Road, off of Lumpkin Road.

Body found at Eddie Cruey’s home.

Cruey was missing for 56 days before the crime scene was revealed, with his family forming Virginia traveling to Augusta to file the missing person’s report and canvass his and Dale’s neighborhood, going from door to door to find any clue to his disappearance.

