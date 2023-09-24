Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Willie Walker Roland.

Roland was last seen on Saturday, September 23rd around 5:00 PM leaving the 2500 block of Blackstone Street, on foot, in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shoes, a blue hat, grey pants, along with a tan and grey hoodie tied around his waist.

Roland is reported to suffer from dementia.

If you have any information on Roland, please contact any on call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000 or 821-1080.