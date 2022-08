MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond.

Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is currently on the scene.

Puckett confirms that a body was recovered inside the county in the area of Lake Thurmond.

According to McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns, SLED is leading the investigation for all law enforcement agencies involved