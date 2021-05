LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports that one boater, who went missing in Clarks Hill Lake last week, was located by Game Wardens Saturday morning. The spokesman, Mark Mckennon, said around 8:02 a.m. during a surface search, Eynn Wilson was discovered floating in approximately 35 feet of water, within the search area. The body was turned over to the county coroner. The search is continuing for Edward (EJ) Kirk.

We will continue to following this story.