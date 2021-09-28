Body of missing Columbia County man found in crash site

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — To his family, Austin Hollar was the glue that held everyone together.

“He’s the rock of this family,” Paris Hollar, Austin’s wife told NewsChannel 6 Monday.

The 27-year-old was a devoted father and husband. When he did not come home from work Saturday, his family knew something was wrong.

“Family members and friends have driven and handed flyers out. We’ve been to every gas station, business and parking lot.”

Hollar’s family took their search to Silver Bluff Road in Aiken County Tuesday. They said his cellphone last pinged in the area.

Just before 11 a.m., the Aiken County Coroner was called. A red Nissan was found on the side of Silver Bluff Road. It went down an embankment, striking a tree. Hollar’s body was found. According to Coroner Daryl Ables, he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

“He would give you the shirt off his back. He helps everybody. If he has a dollar, he’s going to give it to you.”

A family member told NewsChannel 6 they believe Hollar was driving home from work at the time of the crash. The road he was driving on curves abruptly. People who live in the area said crashes happen there often.