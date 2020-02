AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – RIchmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells NewsChannel 6 a body has been found inside the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road.

The dead man has been identified as 42 year old Kenneth Cowan of Martinez, Georgia.

His body was found at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Cowan’s body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.