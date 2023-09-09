EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are asking for the public’s help after a body was discovered near Garfield earlier this week.

According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:00 p.m. Tuesday deputies were dispatched to Johnson Gay Road outside of Garfield.

A local landowner had discovered a body in a clear cut.

Following an assessment of the scene and brief discussion between Sheriff Brewer and Investigators, a decision was made to call in the GBI.

Agents with the GBI-Eastman Office responded and processed the area. The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for identification and cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526 or the GBI-Eastman Office at 478-374-6988.