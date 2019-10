Aiken, Sc. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are investigating the death of an Aiken man.

40-year-old Vernon P. Seigler was pronounced dead at 11:35 A.M. after his body was found hanging upside down with his leg caught in a tree.

The investigation surrounding Mr. Seigler’s death is ongoing, however foul play is not suspected.

Mr. Seigler will be autopsied in Newberry, SC.